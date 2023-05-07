Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Zoleta-Mañalac, Catindig win soft tennis doubles gold at SEA Games

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Zoleta-Mañalac, Catindig

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Bien Zoleta-Mañalac and Princess Catindig gave the Philippine soft tennis team its first gold in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

    Zoleta-Mañalac and Catindig teamed up to capture the women’s doubles gold by beating Thailand’s Chatmanee Jankiaw and Napawee Jankiaw, 5-2.

    It was Zoleta-Mañalac’s second consecutive gold medal in the women’s doubles, having won in 2019 but with a different partner in sister Bambi Zoleta.

    In 2019, Catindig won a bronze with Erdlyn Peralta as partner.

    Zoleta-Mañalac and Catindig proved to be an equally effective pair, topping roup A after victories over Cambodia and Indonesia to set up a finals showdown against Group B topnotcher Thailand.

