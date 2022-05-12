World champion Caloy Yulo begins quest for SEA Games gold

HANOI – Caloy Yulo begins his quest for gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Friday in the artistic gymnastics competition at the Quang Nua Gymnasium here.

Caloy Yulo in 2022 SEA Games

Yulo is entered in the individual and team all-around final that will also serve as a qualifier for the apparatus finals to be held in the next few days. Competition begins at 10 a.m. (11 a.m. Manila time)

The world champion will also compete alongside Jan Gwynn Timbang and Juancho Miguel Besana Eserio in the individual all-around, while John Ivan Cruz, Justin Ace De Leon, and John Matthew Vergara are also entered in the team event.

The 22-year-old Yulo is expected to collect several gold medals, as he defends his all-around and floor exercise crown.

Yulo is also a favorite in the vault, having won the World Championship in Kitakyushu, Japan aside from the floor, his pet apparatus, last October.

