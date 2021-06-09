Vietnam wants to move SEA Games to July 2022: report

CHATTER on the 31st Southeast Asian Games getting postponed is getting louder.

Vietnam state media bared the country’s plan to move the biennial meet, originally scheduled in Hanoi from November 21 to December 2, to next year due to the new wave of COVID-19 outbreak engulfing the country.

"The Vietnam Olympics Committee, the host for SEA Games 31, has sent a letter to countries informing them of its proposal to postpone SEA Games 31 to July 2022 due to the complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to Phap Luat Online.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The SEA Games Council is set to make a decision in a meeting on Wednesday.

Vietnam’s COVID-19 cases have ballooned to over 9,000, although the number remains low compared to most ASEAN neighbors.

