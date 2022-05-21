Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Vanessa Sarno sets new SEA Games records to win weightlifting gold

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Vanessa Sarno
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HANOI - Vanessa Sarno became the second gold medalist of weightlifting in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, ruling the women's -71 kilogram class in spectacular fashion.

    Vanessa Sarno wins SEA Games gold

    The 18-year-old reigning Asian champion lifted a total of 239 kilograms after a 104 in the snatch and a 135 in the clean and jerk, all of which are new SEA Games records.

    Sarno's victory came just a day after Hidilyn Diaz took the women's -55 kilogram gold.

    Teenager Vanessa Sarno impresses.

