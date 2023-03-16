Philippines sending 905 athletes, 257 officials to Cambodia SEAG

TEAM Philippines will be 1,233-strong — 905 athletes and 257 officials — in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia from May 5 to 17.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino made the announcement during the General Assembly on Wednesday at the East Ocean Garden Restaurant in Pasay City.

The General Assembly also approved the suspension of the Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) as a regular POC member. There was no objection.

“I’m confident these are all fighting athletes,” Tolentino said. “They will be competing in all the events despite the odds.”

Cambodia has programmed a 608-event, 38-sport first-time hosting of the Games but has also set unique rules particularly in combat sports where except for the host, the other countries couldn’t field full teams in certain events.

Filipino athletes will compete in all sports in Cambodia.

Team Philippines to Cambodia exceeds the 656 athletes who competed in 38 sports in last year’s 31st SEA Games where the country finished fourth with 226 medals — 52 gold, 70 silver and 104 bronze — out of the possible 1,759.

The team to Cambodia also approximates the 2019 Philippine hosting where 1,119 Filipino athletes competed in the 56 sports.

The POC also scheduled a formal sendoff ceremony for Team Philippines on April 15 at the Philippine International Convention Center.

PSI’s suspension was prompted by the World Aquatics’ suspension on the national federation which the POC Executive Board in turn offered to the General Assembly for a decision.

