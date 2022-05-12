LOOK: Team Philippines takes part in parade as SEA Games get going

HANOI – The 31st Southeast Asian Games formally opened on Thursday night with a colorful ceremony at the My Dinh National Stadium, almost a year since it was postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally set to be staged from November 21 to December 2, 2021, the multi-sport conclave finally got going and not even the continued threat of the virus and a downpour could dampen the spirit of the participants.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

World-ranked pole vaulter EJ Obiena stood at the head of the Philippine delegation that took part in the marchpast of 11 nations in the same venue where he will be vying for his second straight SEA Games gold medal in a few days.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino and chef de mission and Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Ramon Fernandez also marched with the athletes during the ceremony.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Vietnam president Nguyen Xuan Phuc formally declared open the Games which will see 4,910 athletes seeing action in 40 sports through May 23.

Symbols of the Vietnam culture like the leaf hat and rice grains were very prominent in the ceremony that was closed with the singing of the official song ‘Let’s Shine.’

World champion Caloy Yulo sees action in gymnastics on Friday to jumpstart the campaign of Team Philippines, which won the overall championship the last time the SEA Games were held in 2019 on home soil.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This time, a delegation made up of 641 athletes competing in 38 sports does not have grand ambitions of a second successiveoverall championship, but is confident of winning its share of the gold medals.

Even before the Games could formally start, pencak silat artist Francine Padios already captured the country's first gold medal.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.