Silver for Agatha Wong in her first event in Hanoi SEA Games

HANOI — Agatha Wong placed second in the women’s taolu taijiquan event on Saturday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Cau Giay Gymnasium.

Wong scored 9.69 in the event she had won twice. Alisya Mellynar of Indonesia got the gold with a score of 9.71.

Even after falling short of the gold, Wong said she is satisfied with the performance considering the difficulties in training back home due to the pandemic.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

“I’m grateful for the silver medal because two months lang ang training namin. I wasn’t expecting anything but I did my best. I hope that’s enough,” said Wong.

“Everytime I compete, wala naman akong ineexpect na makukuha ko. Tinatatak ko lang sa isip ko is hindi ako magkakamali and that’s what happened,” she added.

Wong still has a chance to capture a gold medal when she competes in the women’s taijijian where she is also defending her title.

