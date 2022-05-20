Nakano delivers judo victory to raise PH gold tally to 43

HANOI – Shugen Nakano bagged judo’s second gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a victory over Hoang Phuc Truong of Vietnam in the final of the men’s 66 kilogram division at the Hoai Duc Gymnasium.

Nakano successfully defended his SEA Games gold to join Rena Furukawa on the list of winners for the Philippine judo team in Vietnam.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Nakano defeated Kimheng Vorn of Cambodia, 1-0, in the semifinals on the way to the title and the country’s 43rd gold after the weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and the Sibol Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team's victories earlier in the day.

