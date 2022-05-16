Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sean Aranar, Ana Nualla bag 3 SEA Games gold medals in dancesports

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Sean Aranar Ana Nualla
    Sean Aranar and Ana Nualla surpassed their two-gold total in the 2019 SEA Games.

    HANOI – Sean Aranar and Ana Nualla bagged three gold medals on Monday in the dancesports competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Longbien Gymnasium.

    Sean Aranar, Ana Nualla win 3 gold medals in SEA games dancesports

    Aranar and Nualla ruled the single dance-standard-tango, all five dance-standard, and the single dance-standard-Viennese waltz as the pair surpassed their two-gold total in the 2019 SEA Games.

    Mark Gayon and Mary Renigen took the fourth gold for dancesports of the day, and fifth in total, taking the single dance – standard – slow foxtrot.

    Gayon and Renigen took the silver medal in the single dance-standard-waltz, and the single dance-standard-quickstep.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
