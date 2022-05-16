Sean Aranar, Ana Nualla bag 3 SEA Games gold medals in dancesports

HANOI – Sean Aranar and Ana Nualla bagged three gold medals on Monday in the dancesports competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Longbien Gymnasium.

Aranar and Nualla ruled the single dance-standard-tango, all five dance-standard, and the single dance-standard-Viennese waltz as the pair surpassed their two-gold total in the 2019 SEA Games.

Mark Gayon and Mary Renigen took the fourth gold for dancesports of the day, and fifth in total, taking the single dance – standard – slow foxtrot.

Gayon and Renigen took the silver medal in the single dance-standard-waltz, and the single dance-standard-quickstep.

