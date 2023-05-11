Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PH spikers rip Singapore to punch ticket to SEA Games semis

    by Jillian Velasco
    4 hours ago
    philippines women's volleyball sea games

    THE Philippines women's volleyball team kept its medal hopes alive after trouncing Singapore, 25-17, 25-14, 25-13, marching on to the semifinals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Thursday.

    Team captain Alyssa Valdez finally saw action for the first time in the biennal meet and delivered the match-winning point via an off-the-block hit to the delight of the crowd in the Olympic Stadium, Cambodia.

    It was Valdez's first game played since sustaining a knee injury in December.

    WATCH:

    Kat Tolentino powered the offense of the nationals with 11 points while Jema Galanza chipped in 10 points, both off the bench. Tots Carlos rounded out three Pinay spikers in double figures with 11 markers.

    The Filipinas finished the group stage with a 2-1 slate and will most likely face powerhouse and reigning champion Thailand in the semifinals on Saturday.

