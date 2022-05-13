Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Philippine spikers open SEA Games medal bid with romp over Malaysia

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    HANOI – The Philippine women’s volleyball team got off to a solid start in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, defeating Malaysia in straight sets, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15, on Friday in Quang Ninh, Vietnam.

    The Nationals, led by Alyssa Valdez and Jaja Santiago, looked sharp and hardly put a foot wrong in a strong start to their medal bid after their grueling training in Brazil under head coach Jorge Edson.

