Philippine spikers open SEA Games medal bid with romp over Malaysia

HANOI – The Philippine women’s volleyball team got off to a solid start in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, defeating Malaysia in straight sets, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15, on Friday in Quang Ninh, Vietnam.

The Nationals, led by Alyssa Valdez and Jaja Santiago, looked sharp and hardly put a foot wrong in a strong start to their medal bid after their grueling training in Brazil under head coach Jorge Edson.

