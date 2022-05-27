SEA Games medalists to receive incentives in Malacañang courtesy call

MEDALISTS in the 31st Southeast Asian Games will pay a courtesy call at Malacañang on Tuesday following their successful campaign in Hanoi, Vietnam.

President Duterte is set to meet the athletes to personally congratulate them for bringing home 52 gold, 70 silver, and 105 bronze medals in the biennial showpiece.

Cash incentives are also expected to be handed out, as in similar occasions in the past.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo is set to receive the biggest incentive among the Philippine delegation of P1,687,500 for winning five gold and two silver medals in the event, although he won’t be attending the courtesy call as he is already back in Japan after competing in Hanoi.

Under Republic Act 10699, SEA Games gold medal winners receive P300,000 each, silver P150,000, and bronze P60,000.

Yulo bagged gold medals in the individual all-around, floor exercise, rings, vault, and horizontal bar, while taking the silver in the parallel bars.

Yulo also took the silver in team event. Based on Republic Act 10699, teams of five or more participants will receive 25 percent of the cash incentives for individuals, or in Yulo’s case P37,500.

