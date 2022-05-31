SEA Games medalists receive cash incentives from President Duterte

FILIPINO medalists in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games formally received their cash incentives on Tuesday night during their courtesy call at Malacañang Palace.

President Duterte handed over the cheques in a ceremonial turnover with Rubilen Amit, the champion of the women’s 9-ball and 10-ball, as the recipient in behalf of the 52 gold medalists.

Nathaniel Perez of fencing and Janelle Mae Frayna of chess represented the 70 silver and bronze medalists as the government issued almost P35 million for the athletes and P17 million for the coaches through Republic Act 10699.

A total of 178 athletes, on the other hand, were also awarded with the Order of Lapu Lapu for their efforts in the SEA Games.

“Just like a father to every Filipino, I am very proud of you,” said Duterte. “Nakakabuhay ng dugo. It is not every day that I get to mingle with the Philippine team so let me take this chance to express my appreciation for all the medalists and all the athletes’ record-breaking feats.”

Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo will take home the highest cash incentive of P1,687,500 for winning five gold medals and two silvers.

Fellow gymnast Aleah Finnegan will receive P675,000 for winning two golds and two silvers, while Amit and Kim Mangrobang will get P600,000 for a pair of gold medals in their respective events.

Swimmer Chloe Isleta round out the top five cash winners with P487,500.

