SEA Games-bound runner Abegail Manzano loses iPad to thief

PHILIPPINE track-and-field athlete Abegail Manzano fell victim to a thief while onboard a ferry on Monday.

Abegail Manzano robbery incident

Manzano was on her way to the Batangas Port after serving as a guest of honor in the opening ceremony of a provincial meet in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro when the incident happened.

As first reported by ABS-CBN News, the University of the Philippines student-athlete was asleep when a woman stole her iPad early in the morning.

The 22-year-old national athlete was left speechless and distraught by the incident.

Manzano, who is set to compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this May, was on her way to UP Diliman for an exam before the unfortunate robbery took place.

Back in December, Manzano was hailed as the UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year in women's athletics at UP after winning two gold medals (5000-meter run, 3000-meter steeplechase) and one bronze (1500-meter run).

The decorated runner also won the Philippines' first gold medal (women's 3000-meter steeplechase) in the 2019 Arafura Games in Australia.

Manzano also made headlines in the said event when she gave her silver medal in the 800-meter run to home bet Makayla Siddons, who finished second but was disqualified due to lane infringement.

SPIN.ph has reached out to the UP Diliman College of Human Kinetics and Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) for comment, and have both yet to respond as of writing.