SEA Games-bound PH athletes commended during sendoff

THE Senate chairman for sports expressed confidence Team Philippines will do well trying to depend the overall title in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

SEA Games athletes sendoff

Despite the challenges Filipino athletes faced preparing for the May 12 to 23 biennial meet in the midst of the pandemic, Senator Bong Go expressed confidence the local bets would be able to bring pride and glory to the country in a bid to retain the SEA Games overall championship.

“I extend my warmest felicitations to our national athletes and to the Philippine Sports Commission headed by chairperson William Ramirez for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to Philippine sports,” said Go.

The senator made the statement during the send-off ceremony for the SEA Games-bound Philippine delegation last April 28.

Go reaffirmed his unwavering support to the 987-strong Philippine contingent, who he said exemplified discipline and perseverance as it trained vigorously to represent the country in the biennial meet.

“As chair of the Senate committee on sports, it is with great pride and honor that I express my sincerest gratitude and appreciation to each and every one of you, for showing your undying devotion to our country through sports, and upholding the true spirit of patriotism,” said the senator.

Recognizing the athletes’ dedication, Go reassured he will remain steadfast in advocating for their well-being and interest.

The senator also remarked he will always be proud of the Filipino athletes regardless of the results of the competitions, adding their perseverance and efforts are already laudable.

“Your sacrifice and commitment is something we are truly grateful for. Maraming salamat sa pagpapakita ng inyong angking galing sa larangan ng sports.”

The country is the defending SEA Games championship after garnering 149 golds, 177 silvers, and 121 bronze medals when it hosted the meet in 2019.

Go encouraged fellow Filipinos to show their support to the athletes who will be competing for the country.

“Hinihimok ko rin po an gating mga kababayan na magkaisa para sa ating mga atletang Pilipino na makikilahok sa SEA Games. Ibigay po natin ang kinakailangan nilang suporta,” he said.

“Again, sama-sama po nating ibalik ang dangal ng Pilipinas sa mundo ng sports. Goodluck po sa ating mga atleta at mabuhay po kayong lahat.”

