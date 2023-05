PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas Women turned on the heat in the second half to defeat Singapore, 94-63, on Thursday for their second win in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games basketball tournament at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2.

Khate Castillo led Gilas Women with 14 points after they only led by seven at the half on their way to a 2-0 win-loss record.