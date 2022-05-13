SEA Games a dream come true as Alex Eala starts gold-medal bid

HANOI – Alex Eala is thrilled to make her Southeast Asian Games debut which will happen on Friday at the Hanaka Sports and Service Center in Bac Ninh.

Alex Eala set for SEA Games debut

Eala is entered in the women’s team event alongside Marian Jade Capadocia, Sharia Hope Rivera, and Jenaila Rose Prulla as they face Malaysia starting at 10 a.m. (11 a.m. Manila time)

The 17-year-old Eala is already a two-time Grand Slam juniors champion and ranked 397 in the world, but said playing in the SEA Games has always been her dream.

“Sobrang saya talaga kasi matagal ko ng goal at ambition to be a part of this team and to represent the Philippines in an event like this is an honor,” said Eala.

“Very excited kasi maganda relation namin sa team and very positive,” she added.

Only Vietnam’s Chanelle Van Nguyen has a higher ranking than Eala with 387 in the SEA Games, but the Filipina young star played down the notion that a gold would be a breeze in the competition.

Continue reading below ↓

“Never sure gold. But I think I do have my chances. I prepared for this a lot. It’s one of the big events in my calendar. I’m just praying and doing everything I can and counting on everyone’s prayers,” said Eala.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Eala and company will face Malaysia in the team event – a best-of-three competition of two singles matches and a doubles match, if necessary. The winner faces top-seed Thailand, which has four players ranked in the top 1000 in the world.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The men’s team of Treat Huey, Ruben Gonzales, Francis Casey Alcantara, and Jeson Patrombon will go up against Laos in the first round.

“It’s very fun. The past week, I’ve been training with everyone and I got to know them a little bit more. Good vibes,” said Eala.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.