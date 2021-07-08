Vietnam 2021 SEA Games postponed due to virus concerns

THE 30th Southeast Asian Games will be deferred for next year after Vietnam decided to postpone its hosting of the biennial meet.
The formal announcement was made on Thursday after a virtual SEA Games Federation Council meeting.
The rising cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam has been a concern for the host that it decided not to push through with the November 21 to December 3 multi-sports meet.
The SEA Games Federation Council will now determine when in 2022 the event will be held.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.