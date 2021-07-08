Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Vietnam 2021 SEA Games postponed due to virus concerns

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: 31stSEAGames Facebook page

    THE 30th Southeast Asian Games will be deferred for next year after Vietnam decided to postpone its hosting of the biennial meet.

    The formal announcement was made on Thursday after a virtual SEA Games Federation Council meeting.

    The rising cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam has been a concern for the host that it decided not to push through with the November 21 to December 3 multi-sports meet.

    The SEA Games Federation Council will now determine when in 2022 the event will be held.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
