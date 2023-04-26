Scottie Thompson questionable for SEA Games as wife giving birth

SCOTTIE Thompson has become questionable for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games with his wife Jinky expected to give birth sometime during the biennial meet.

Scottie Thompson questionable for SEA Games

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes confirmed that Thompson might not make it to the SEA Games.

Reyes said Gilas is now preparing for that possibility.

"Even Scottie is a question mark," said Reyes following Wednesday's practice.

"They are expecting their first child," Reyes added.

“I completely understand. It’s going to be a difficult situation,” said Reyes.

Also possibly missing the SEA Games roster is Japeth Aguilar, who suffered an MCL injury during the Governors’ Cup and was clearly not 100 percent during his return in the finals.

Gilas Pilipinas will already be missing June Mar Fajardo and Roger Pogoy due to injuries, and Jamie Malonzo and Mikey Williams due to commitments related to their families.

Thompson was a key piece to Gilas Pilipinas during the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers where he served as one of the playmakers of the team.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reyes said they are now practicing as if Thompson won’t be around.

“Hard to tell but we are planning already in case he doesn’t make it. We are already going for our contingency,” said Reyes.