Schrock upbeat as Azkals U-23 eyes SEA Games medal

STEPHAN Schrock feels that the Azkals U-23 is more prepared during their stint in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games which begins on Friday with a match against Timor Leste.

Stephan Schrock on SEA Games bid

Schrock will be one of the two overage players along with Kaya FC-Iloilo's Jovin Bedic who will join the Young Azkals in their bid to capture a podium finish.

Kickoff for the fixture is at 4 p.m. (5 p.m. Manila time) to be played at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho, about 120 kilometers northwest of Hanoi.

With the team being together in different tournaments like the AFC and Asean Football Federation Under-23s, Schrock expressed confidence about their chances.

“It’s my second time, second SEA Games. I’m very excited for this tournament. For me, this team we have is really prepared. I’m very confident about the abilities of the players. Looking forward to make history with the Under-23s,” said Schrock.

Continue reading below ↓

The Philippines hasn’t won a medal in SEA Games men’s football, with the closest being in 1991 when it lost to Singapore in the battle for the bronze.

Incidentally, one of the players from that 1991 team is at the helm as coach in Norman Fegidero, who is happy to have Schrock on board to help the young squad.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I know Schrocky is a big help to the team. He can lead the boys to reach our objective,” said Fegidero, whose squad had a training camp in Malaysia prior to the SEA Games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“One game at the time but the objective is the semifinal,” said Fegidero.

The men’s beach handball team also begins competition in Quang Ninh with a preliminary round match against Thailand.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.