    SBP takes 'full responsibility' as Gilas falls short in Hanoi SEAG

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    SBP president Al Panlilio says Gilas wil bounce back.

    THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) finally broke its silence and apologized for the disappointing campaign of Gilas Pilipinas after failing to retain the basketball gold in the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games.

    SBP president Al S. Panlilio was apologetic in his statement posted on the federation's Facebook account, saying it takes full responsibility on the result of the national team's campaign in Hanoi Vietnam.

    See Chot Reyes says blame's on me after Gilas' horror loss in Hanoi

    "We apologize we fell short and were not able to give our teams better support they needed to retain the gold," said Panlilio.

    "There are no excuses and we've learned out lessons. We will bounce back and reclaim out spot to stay ahead."

    Indonesia beats GilasIndonesia bags its first-ever SEA Games men's basketball gold at the expense of the Philippines.

