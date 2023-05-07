Sarina Bolden says 'never-give-up' mentality led to late game winner

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Sarina Bolden said there simply was no quit in her even during the final moments of the Filipinas’ match against Malaysia in the sweltering heat of the Army Stadium in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Bolden's sheer will and fighting spirit was rewarded as the Filipinas escaped with a 1-0 win to keep their semifinal hopes alive on Saturday.

Her header off a free kick from the left wing by Sara Eggesvik gave the Philippines second place in Group A via superior goal difference over Myanmar.

At 3 points, the Philippines is in a must-win situation against defending champion Vietnam for a place in the semifinals, with Myanmar facing Malaysia on May 9.

Bolden said she will maintain her mentality for that match.

“Never give up. That’s just always been my mentality from Day One. The game isn’t over until the final whistle,” said Bolden.

“No matter what the scoreline is, I’m going to give my 110 percent. Lower opposition, higher opposition, it doesn’t matter,” said Bolden.

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic praised Bolden for her attitude in a match that saw the Filipinas fail to convert on many scoring chances before the match-winning goal.

“Sarina is a classic example of someone who dug really deep to find a winner and try to inspire the team and kept us alive by the skin of our teeth,” said Stajcic.

Bolden isn't changing her mentality.

“I can’t give up because the rest of the girls are not giving up. I’m going all the way until the end. That’s what drives me,” said Bolden.

