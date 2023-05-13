Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Samantha Catantan ruled out of SEA Games with torn ACL

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Samantha Catantan has been ruled out of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games due to a torn ACL.

    This was confirmed by Philippine Fencing Association president Richard Gomez following an MRI conducted on Catantan.

    Catantan suffered the injury during the semifinals, an event that she won that earned her a place in the gold-medal match.

    Catantan could also miss her stint with Penn State in the NCAA and the Olympic qualifying events.

      Catantan later settled for the silver in the individual event on Friday after the pullout.

      Catantan was also slated to see action in the team foil before going down with the injury.

