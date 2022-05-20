Another sure gold for PH as Amit, Centeno face off in 10-ball final

HANOI – Another all-Filipino final has been set in the billiards competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games with Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno battling for the gold in the women’s 10-ball singles at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

Amit vs Centeno in final

Amit blanked Pennipa Nakjui, 7-0, while Centeno won over Xuan Van Bui of Vietnam, 7-5, to move into the finals to be played on Saturday, giving the Philippines another sure gold in the billiards competition.

Johann Chua and Carlo Biado also battled for the gold in the men’s 9-ball singles with Chua coming out victorious, 9-6.

It will be the second straight time that Amit and Centeno will battle for the 10-ball singles crown, with Centeno ruling the event at the Manila Hotel tent in 2019.

Amit will vie for a double gold in this year’s SEA Games, having already pocketed the women’s 9-ball singles title, while Centeno looks to atone after her early exit in the 9-ball.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Head coach Francisco ‘Django’ Bustamante is happy with the results of the billiards team.

“Sa pahulog, wala talagang problema. Masayang-masaya kami sa team,” said Bustamante.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.