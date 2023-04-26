Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Rubilen Amit back to compete in SEA Games but in different event

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Rubilen Amit
    BSCP president Robert Mananquil plays down expectations on Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    RUBILEN Amit will be back for another tour of duty for the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games.

    Rubilen Amit in Cambodia SEA Games

    Only this time though, Amit will be competing in a different event due to the absence of the women’s pool events for the 32nd edition of the biennial meet.

    Amit will compete in the women’s one-cushion carom along with Chezka Centeno just after a year after she captured two gold medals in Hanoi when she ruled the 9-ball and 10-ball events.

    Billiard Sports Confederation of the Philippines president Robert Mananquil confirmed that there will be no pool events in Cambodia in the women’s division.

    Mananquil said it will be a surprise if Amit, a 10-time SEA Games champion, and Centeno will capture medals in the carom, an event played in a pocket-less billiard table with the object of the game to score as many points as possible by using a cue ball to hit an object ball and an opponent’s cue ball at the same time.

      Carom is the same event where Efren "Bata" Reyes is entered in the SEA Games including this year in Cambodia.

      “Philippines was asked to enter the women carom to complete the required four countries. Amit and Centeno agreed to play though we don’t expect to win a medal,” said Mananquil.

