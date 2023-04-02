Rondina, Gonzaga, Pons, Rodriguez suit up for Philippines in SEAG beach volley

SISI Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga, winners on the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures, will lead the women's beach volleyball squads in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation announced the composition of the national indoor and volleyball teams on Sunday.

Rondina, a four-time UAAP Beach Volleyball MVP, will be representing the Philippines in beach volley competition for the third time, while Gonzaga will be playing outdoor volleyball for the second time after seeing action in the women’s indoor from 2015 to 2019.

Joining Rondina and Gonzaga are Bernadeth Pons and Dij Rodriguez.

Alnakran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, Jude Garcia and James Buytrago will make up the men’s beach volleyball squad coached by Brazil’s Joaa Simao Barbosa.

The Philippine men’s and women’s volleyball teams placed third in the 2019 SEA Games in Subic and the Hanoi SEA Games in 2022.

The beach volleyball competition is slated on May 11 at Otres Beach in Preah Sihanouk (Sihanoukville) Province, Cambodia with the finals on May 16.

