Why Rogen Ladon got flyweight spot over Carlo Paalam in SEA Games

WHEN the Philippine boxing team competes in the Southeast Asian Games, one of the heroes of the country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not be seeing action in Hanoi.

Carlo Paalam will not be taking part in the men’s flyweight, with Rogen Ladon leading the way for the Philippines in the weight category. Ladon will actually be defending his 2019 SEA Games gold medal when he competes in Vietnam.

Rogen Ladon to defend 2019 crown

Alliance of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Ed Picson explained that the coaches decided to give the spot to Ladon for his impressive in the build-up for the SEA Games that included a gold in the Thailand Open.

Picson said Ladon is an equally impressive fighter, having qualified in the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics and taking the silver in the 2018 Asian Games.

“Para sa akin, Rogen Ladon is an ex-Olympian as well although hindi siya naka-medalya nung 2016. He has been showing his grit and determination in the past few weeks and he has proven himself,” said Picson during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

“So with the present condition of Rogen Ladon and Carlo Paalam, the coaches felt that Ladon will be the best bet in that weight category at this point,” said Picson.

Paalam will be missing the SEA Games after taking home one of the two silver medals of the boxing team in the Tokyo Olympics.

Abap secretary general Marcus Jarwin Manalo can also attest to Ladon’s performance, even beating one of the top boxers in Asia in Amit of India during the Thailand Open.

“Rogen actually beat Amit, who is the top seed of the Tokyo Olympics, and the guy who beat Carlo in the Asian Games, World Championships, and the Olympic qualifiers. Walang question when it comes to Rogen representing us in that weight,” said Manalo.

“Sa totoo lang, para sa amin, pareho ang quality nila,” said Manalo, referring to Ladon and Paalam. “Walang problema sa weight class na ‘yan because we are one of the best.”

Picson added Ladon has been displaying excellent leadership skills as the team captain.

“He is the captain of the team and he has shown a lot of leadership,” said Picson.

