PSC hoping for BIR implementation of athletes' benefits by early 2020

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is hoping that benefits of athletes and coaches particularly on the availing of discounts in establishments will be fully implemented by the first quarter of 2020.

PSC chairman William Ramirez said the government sports agency has been making efforts to include benefits of the athletes and coaches stated in Republic Act 10699 or the Sports Benefits and Incentives Act of 2001 to be implemented through the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

“We know this is long overdue but rest assured we are doing what we can, coordinating with the concerned government agencies to effect the full implementation. We hope for the full implementation by first quarter of 2020 so our athletes could swiftly avail of the benefits,” said Ramirez.

The non-implementation of the benefits for athletes and coaches indicated in Section 4 and 5 of the Act became known following social media posts by Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Agatha Wong of wushu and Sandi Abahan of obstacle course racing that they were not given discounts on establishments.

The PSC said it has been coordinating with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) since February 27, 2019 to follow-up on its letters in relation to the benefits dated March 16, 2018, October 25, 2018, and December 21, 2018.

The PSC had a conference with BIR last March 19, and the BIR sent a draft of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for comments on June 7.

The revenue regulation has been submitted to the Department of Finance last October and the PSC is now waiting for issuance of the revenue regulation by the BIR for final implementation.