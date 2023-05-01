Here's provisional 12-man Gilas lineup submitted to SEA Games organizers

A PROVISIONARY 12-man Gilas Pilipinas line-up submitted by the Philippine Olympic Committee to the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Camsoc) is set to see changes following the injuries and pullouts that hounded the team.

A POC list submitted to Camsoc was sent to media outlets on Monday. It had naturalized player Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez, Christian Standhardinger, Calvin Oftana, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Marcio Lassiter, Arvin Tolentino, Chris Newsome, and collegiate player Mason Amos on the roster.

Japeth Aguilar and Roger Pogoy, who were ruled out of the SEA Games due to injuries sustained during their PBA campaign, were also on the provisionary list forwarded by the POC to comply with a Camsoc order to submit an initial list of athletes bound for the biennial meet well in advance.

However, the roster faces changes considering the make-up of the 15-man pool now in a training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

From the 12 on the POC list submitted to Camsoc, 10 are in the training camp. Those not on the list but are par of the laguna camp are PBA players Chris Ross of San Miguel and Jeremiah Gray of Barangay Ginebra, and collegiate players Jerom Lastimosa, and brothers Michael and Ben Phillips.

The final roster will be submitted during the team managers meeting to be held before the opener of the SEA Games men’s basketball 5-on-5 tournament on May 9.

The Philippines is out to reclaim the gold medal in the SEA Games after losing it to Indonesia in Hanoi last year.