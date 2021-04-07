POC to purchase COVID-19 vaccine for members of PH team to Hanoi SEAG

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will purchase COVID-19 vaccines for members of Team Philippines to the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippines has 626 athletes in its entry by numbers for 39 of the 40 sports in the 2021 SEA Games set Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.

The POC will purchase the vaccine with a $40,000 subsidy from the Olympic Council of Asia, according to POC President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“This is good news for Filipino athletes who will be competing in the Hanoi SEA Games,” Tolentino said. “Once they get inoculated, they can train with very little fear of getting infected.”

Business tycoon Enrique Razon earlier pledged to provide vaccines for the country’s representatives to the Tokyo Olympics.

POC first vice president Al Panlilio has been appointment chairman of the sports body’s task force on Covid-19 vaccine procurement.

“It would be up to the task force what brand and when to start the procurement process,” Tolentino said.

Continue reading below ↓