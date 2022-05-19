Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pinay spikers get shot at medal after Thailand win over Malaysia

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Alysa Valdez and the Philippine women's volleyball team still have a shot at a medal.
    PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

    HANOI — The Philippine women’s volleyball team is assured of playing for a bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

    This after Malaysia finished the tournament with a loss to Thailand, 25-11, 25-18, 25-12, to drop to the fifth and final spot at 0-4.

    With one match to play in the preliminaries, the Philippines, in fourth place with a 1-2 win-loss record, clinched a spot in the bronze medal match, most likely against Indonesia, which is running third with a 2-2 record.

    The top two teams in the standings play for the gold while the third and fourth placers will vie for the bronze.

    The Philippines will play Vietnam on Thursday at the close of the preliminary round.

