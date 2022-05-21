Philippines locked in tight battle for 4th ahead of SEA Games finale

HANOI – The Philippines is locked in a tight battle for fourth place heading into the final day of competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Philippines SEA Games medal tally May 21

The Nationals amassed four gold medals on Saturday to finish the day with 47-65-89 gold-silver-bronze for fourth place. But closely behind is Singapore with 47-44-67.

Gilas Pilipinas Men and Women, and boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Ian Clark Bautista, and Rogen Ladon will be fighting for the gold on Sunday on the final day of action in hopes of taking the fourth position at the end of the SEA Games that formally began last May 12.

Vietnam has cemented hold of first place with a 180-105-106, followed by Thailand with 75-91-121. Indonesia has pulled away from the Philippines and Malaysia to take third with 58-78-68.

Vanessa Sarno led the gold-medal winners on Saturday, bagging the women’s -71 kilogram title with a 239 to tally a new SEA Games record.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Three gold medals were won in an all-Filipino final with Rubilen Amit and Carlo Biado copping the women’s and men’s 10-ball singles respectively and Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales capturing the men’s doubles in tennis.

Silver medalists in those events were Chezka Centeno in the women’s 10-ball singles, Johann Chua in the men’s 10-ball singles, and Francis Casey Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon in the men’s doubles.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Daryl Mercado also bagged a silver in the men’s 55 kilograms in judo.

In team sports, the Philippine women’s football team took the bronze medal with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Myanmar in Quang Ninh.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.