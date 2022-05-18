PH adds four golds to stay in Top 3, but Singapore, Indonesia catching up

HANOI – The Philippines is now engaged in a neck-and-neck battle with Singapore and Indonesia for third place in the medal tally of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Philippines SEA Games medal tally May 18

Buoyed by four golds on Wednesday, the Philippines raised its medal haul to 38 golds, 49 silvers, and 65 bronzes to barely take third place in the medal tally.

Singapore is in close fourth with 37-40-48, followed by Indonesia with 36-49-49.

Kayla Richardson led the Filipino gold medalists on Wednesday, taking the women’s 100-meter dash to gain the label as the fastest lady in Southeast Asia in the competition by the national athletes supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Johann Chua beat compatriot Carlo Biado, 9-6, to claim the gold medal in the men’s 9-ball singles, as the women’s recurve team of Pia Bidaure, Abby Bidaure, and Phoebe Amistoso captured the gold in archery.

Sibol capped of the night with a gold in the League of Legends: Wild Rift for the Philippines’ first gold in esports.

Taekwondo collected three silvers copped by Baby Jessica Canabal (women’s -53 kilograms), Kirstie Elaine Alora (women’s -74 kilograms), and Dave Cea (men’s -74 kilograms).

Wrestling also got four silvers in Minalyn Foy-os (women’s freestyle -57 kilograms), Noemi Tener (women’s freestyle 76 kilograms), Jiah Pingot (women’s freestyle -50 kilgorams), and Jefferson Mantad (men’s Greco-Roman 87 kilograms).

Biado took the silver in the men’s 9-ball.

Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal got table tennis on the board in the medal tally with a silver in the men’s doubles.

Bronze medalists for the day were the women’s 4x400-meter relay team in athletics, Evalyn Palabrica in the women’s javelin, John Enrico Vasquez in the kata male individual, Grace Loberanes in the women’s freestyle 53 kilograms, Rebecca Cyril Torres in the kata female individual, Jamie Lim in the women’s kumite -61 kilograms, Jayson Macaalay in the men’s kumite -60 kilograms, Jenelyn Olsim in the vovinam women’s -55 kilograms, Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes and Francisco Dela Cruz in the men’s one-cushion carom, the men’s foil team, the women’s sabre team, and Rianne Malixi and Lios Kaye Go in the women’s golf team event.

