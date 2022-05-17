Philippines tightens grip on No. 3 after four-gold haul

HANOI – The Philippines remained in third place in the medal tally after a four-gold haul on Tuesday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Team Philippines registered 34 golds, 39 silvers, and 51 bronzes after Tuesday’s action to stay in third place in the medal tally. It trails Thailand (43-45-63) by nine gold medals, while being ahead over Singapore (30-32-36) by four golds.

Eric Cray led the winners of Tuesday, winning his fifth straight SEA Games title in the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.41 seconds.

Tokyo Olympian Kurt Barbosa was also victorious on Tuesday, defeating Panachai Jaijilla of Thailand, 16-7, in the men’s kyorugi -54 kilogram class.

Rubilen Amit captured the first gold of the Philippines in billiards, bagging the women's 9-ball singles with a 7-2 win over Jessica Tan of Singapore

The pair of Richein Yosorez and Islay Erika Bomagao took muay’s first goal of this year’s SEA Games with a victory in the waikru.

The gold has yet to reflect on the medal tally, but the Philippines is assured of another gold on Wednesday as Carlo Biado and Johann Chua battle for the men’s 9-ball title following separate victories on Tuesday.

Jefrey Roda captured the silver in the snooker red 6-ball singles as well as Chloe Isleta in the women’s 100-meter backstroke, Sarah Dequinan in the women’s heptathlon, Mark Harry Diones in the men’s triple jump, and the women’s foil team in fencing.

Margarito Angana of wrestling (men’s Greco-Roman 60 kilograms), Noel Norada of wrestling (men’s Greco-Roman 67 kilograms), Jessica Joy Geriane of swimming (women’s 100-meter backstroke), Rheyjey Ortouste, Jason Huerte, and Ronsited Gabayeron of sepak takraw (men’s regu), William Morrison of athletics (men’s discus throw), Robyn Brown of athletics (women’s 400-meter hurdles) and Laila Delo of taekwondo (women’s -67 kilograms) were the bronze medalists.

Gilas Pilipinas defeated Cambodia, 100-32, to go 2-0 win-loss in the men’s basketball competitions.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team absorbed a four-set defeat against Indonesia to go down to 1-2 win-loss.

Alex Eala defeated Phonephathep Philayong of Laos, 6-1, 6-1, at the start of her quest for the women’s singles gold in tennis.

