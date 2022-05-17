Philippines nabs 10 golds to stay in Top 3 of SEA Games medal tally

HANOI – The Philippines nabbed 10 gold medals on Monday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games backed by a pair of gold medals once again from Caloy Yulo for the day.

Philippines SEA Games medal tally May 16

Yulo finished his SEA Games competition in style by taking home the vault and the high bars titles to highlight another excellent effort the Filipino athletes on Monday.

The 10-gold haul put the Philippines in third place with a 30-34-33 gold-silver-bronze tally behind Thailand, which has increased the gap at second with a 36-38-53 haul.

Vietnam has further widened the lead against its Southeast Asian neighbors with an 88-54-55 gold-silver-bronze.

Sean Aranar and Ana Nualla captured three gold medals in dancesport after taking the tango, all five dances, and foxtrot, while teammates Mark Gayon and Mary Renigan got the waltz title.

Merwin Tan broke bowling’s 11-year SEA Games gold drought by capturing the men’s singles title.

Jocel Lyn Ninobla started off the campaign of the taekwondo team with the women’s poomsae gokld.

Clinton Kingsley set a new SEA Games record of 13.78 seconds to take home the mint in the men’s 110-meter hurdles.

Yulo also got a silver in the artistic gymnastics in the parallel bars, as Aleah Finnegan also capped off her SEA Games debut with a silver in the women’s beam balance.

Aries Toledo in decathlon, Alex Sy in the bowling women’s singles, Gayon and Renigen in the quickstep and waltz, Michael Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabolo in the jive, the Philippine mixed poomsae team, and the Philippne men’s poomsae team comprise the silver medalists.

Juancho Besana in the men’s vault, Jerico Rivera in the MTB XCO, the women’s epee team, the men’s sabre team, Jelly Dianne Paragile in the women’s 110-meter hudles, Alyana Nicolas in the women’s pole vault, and Pearl Caneda and Wilbert Aunzo in the paso doble and rumba were the bronze medalists on Monday.

