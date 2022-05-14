Philippines in fifth place as Obiena leads seven-gold haul

HANOI – The Philippines won seven gold medals on Saturday, but dropped to fifth place in the medal tally of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Philippines SEA Games medal tally May 14

EJ Obiena led the country’s assault, etching a new SEA Games record of 5.46 meters to win the pole vault crown as expected. Also not surprising was the sweep of the triathlon events early in the morning, with Kim Mangrobang taking her third straight women’s title and Fer Casares taking the men’s crown.

Samantha Catantan bagged the women’s individual foil in fencing, Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez ruled the women’s -48 kilograms and -62 kilograms in jujitsu, and the Philippine women’s gymnastics team also contributed to the tally of the Philippines, bringing the total number of gold medals to 12 to go along with 18 silvers and 22 bronzes.

The Philippines, though, is closely behind second-placer Thailand, which has a 14-14-29 gold-silver-bronze tally. Indonesia is in third with 13-17-8, and Malaysia in fourth with 13-7-20.

Agatha Wong led the silver winners after placing second in the women’s taijiquan. Also taking the silver medals on Saturday are Aleah Finnegan in the women’s individual all-around, Joanie Delgaco in the women’s single sculls in rowing, Kyla Richardson in the women’s 200-meter run in athletics, Hakett Delos Santos in pole vault in athletics, Kim Remolino in men’s triathlon, Noelito Jose Garcia in the men’s individual epee in fencing, and Carlo Angelo Pena in the men’s under-62 kilograms in jujitsu.

The Gilas Pilipinas Men 3x3 team in basketball and the mixed relay 4x400-meter team in athletics also got the bronze.

Raven Faith Alcoseba in the women’s triathlon, Miranda Cristina Renner in the women’s 100-meter freestyle in aquatics, Cris Nievarez in the men’s lightweight single sculls, Jones Llabres Inso in the men’s taolu taijijuan, Alfrence Braza in the men’s 1500-meter in athletics, Melvin Calano in the men’s javelin throw in athletics, the men’s lightweight pair of Edgar Ilas and Zuriel Sumintac, and Joida Gagnao in the women’s 5000-meter also got the bronze.

Caloy Yulo leads the Philippine delegation on Sunday as he competes in the apparatus finals.

