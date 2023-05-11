Philippines wins historic SEA Games silver medal in cricket

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines won its first-ever Southeast Asian Games medal in cricket, bagging silver in the women’s sixes on Wednesday behind a team that included some Filipina domestic helpers based in Hong Kong.

The Philippine team earned a trip to the gold-medal match following a 54-42 win over host Cambodia at the AZ Group Cricket Oval before losing to Indonesia, 78-25, in the final.

The historic silver comes as the women’s T10 team is also slated to compete for the gold medal on the final day of this biennial competition on May 16 against an opponent still to be determined.

“Their T10 event is not finished yet but the Philippine women’s team has already secured a guaranteed silver medal in that event as well,” said Faisal Khan, the Philippine Cricket Association chief executive officer.

Khan confirmed that some members of the team are domestic helpers based in Hong Kong, which hosts its own popular Sixes cricket tournament.

The team is made up of Jennifer Alumbro, Jhon Andreano, Josie Arimas, Shanilyn Asis, Catherine Bagaoisan, Jona Eguid, Joelle Galapin, Mar Mandia, Johannah McCall, Lolita Olagiure, Romela Osabel, Riza Penalba, April Saquilon, Simran Sirah, and Alex Smith.

Cricket debuted in the 2017 SEA Games, and made its comeback this year.

“Getting a medal in their first appearance is a big achievement. I can see a much-better performance in future events,” said Khan.