    Philippines awarded rights to host 2033 SEA Games: report

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    THE Philippines has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2033 Southeast Asian Games, according to a post on the Olympic Council of Malaysia's Facebook page.

    Pending the official announcement from the Philippine Olympic Committee, the country will next host the biennial showpiece 14 years since the Games were last held here in 2019 with Clark, Metro Manila, and Subic as the main hub.

    Overall champions

    The Philippines won the overall championship as hosts.

    The Southeast Asian Games Federation also named Laos as the host in 2031, according to the post by the Olympic Council of Malaysia.

    The 2021 SEA Games was hosted by Vietnam.

    MORE FROM SPIN

      If the 2033 hosting pushes through, the Philippines will stage the SEA Games for the fifth time, having done so in 1981, 1991, 2005, and 2019.

      The SEA Games Federation, in a previous meeting, has already assigned the hosting to Phnom Penh, Cambodia in 2023, Bangkok, Thailand in 2025, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2027, and Singapore in 2029.

      The Olympic Council of Malaysia also reported that 39 sports were approved for the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia,

