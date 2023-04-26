PH spikers continue to show progress in Japan tune-up games

THE Japan training camp of the Philippine women's volleyball team is finally bearing fruit after the squad notched good results in their last three tuneup matches in preparation for the Southeast Asian Games.



The squad led by the core of Premier Volleyball League champion Creamline won four of the five sets played against Sonada Women's University on Tuesday, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17, 13-15, marking the team's back-to-back victories against university teams two days in a row.

The Nationals just ended its string of losses with a four-set victory over college team Ashiya University on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Nationals put up a tough fight against Mukogawa Women's University, winning two of the four-set friendly, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 23-25.

The team still has two days left in their 15-day training camp in Japan before flying back to Manila on April 28. They will then depart to Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 6 as the women's competition is set to kick off on May 9.

The Philippines is drawn to Pool B alongside Cambodia, Singapore and 2021 SEA Games silver medalist Vietnam which is bannered by veteran Trần Thị Thanh Thúy.