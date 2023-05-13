Pinay spikers fall to Thailand in semis, relegated to bronze-medal match

THE Philippine women's volleyball team failed to hold its ground against defending champion Thailand, 22-25, 9-25, 12-25, in the semifinals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Saturday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Philippines vs Thailand SEA Games women's volleyball semis recap

Stamping their class yet again in the biennial meet were the Thai spikers, who advanced to their 14th straight SEA Games finals dating back to 1995 when they hosted the event.

However, all hope is not lost for the Philippines in the bronze-medal match against either Vietnam or Indonesia on Sunday at 6 p.m. local time.

A promising start for the Nationals was laid to waste as a 17-14 edge midway through the opening set was quickly overturned by the Asian powerhouse for a 25-22 set win.

From then on, Thailand turned the tables and ripped the PH spikers with an attacking masterclass to take control of the match en route to the gold-medal match.