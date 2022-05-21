Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pinay spikers waste late lead vs Indonesia, fall short of SEA Games medal

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Philippine women's volleyball team
    Aby Maraño and the rest of the Pinay spikers fall short of a medal.

    HANOI - The Philippine women's volleyball team lost to Indonesia, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, on Saturday night in the bronze-medal match of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Dai Yen Arena in Quang Ninh.

    Philippines vs Indonesia volleyball recap

    The Filipina spikers missed out on extending the match to a deciding set, squandering an 18-12 lead in the fourth.

    Indonesia players showed emotion after completing the comeback, stunning the Philippine side.

