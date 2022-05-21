Pinay spikers waste late lead vs Indonesia, fall short of SEA Games medal

HANOI - The Philippine women's volleyball team lost to Indonesia, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, on Saturday night in the bronze-medal match of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Dai Yen Arena in Quang Ninh.

Philippines vs Indonesia volleyball recap

The Filipina spikers missed out on extending the match to a deciding set, squandering an 18-12 lead in the fourth.

Indonesia players showed emotion after completing the comeback, stunning the Philippine side.

