Filipinas relegated to battle for bronze after falling to Thais in semis

HANOI – The Philippine women’s football team was relegated to the bronze-medal match after being defeated by Thailand, 3-0, in the semifinals of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh.

Filipinas vs Thailand recap

Silawan Intamee broke the ice in the 22nd minute, as Thailand started the second half with a 2-0 lead on a goal in the 46th by Taneekam Dangda, sister of one of the country’s top strikers in men’s football in Teerasil Dangda.

The Thais added another goal in injury time thanks to Ploychompoo Somnuek.

PWNT, coming off an AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign where it qualified for the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023, will face the loser of the Vietnam-Myanmar semifinal affair being played as of posting time.

“The result is the result. Thailand was the better team and they deserved to win,” said PWNT coach Alen Stajcic.

The Filipinas beat Cambodia, 5-0, to open the campaign last May 9, and lost to reigning champion Vietnam, 2-1, in a tight contest at the conclusion of Group A play.

“I think we played better the other day. Our passing was pretty poor tonight and our marking in the box wasn’t very good. It was better against Vietnam and today, against a good opponent, it wasn’t good enough and we were punished. Our passing was poor and our defending of our crosses wasn’t very good,” said Stajcic.

