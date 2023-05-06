Pinoy spikers relegated to classification round after bowing to Singapore

ANOTHER day, another defeat for the Philippine men's volleyball team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Philippine men's volleyball team vs Singapore in SEA Games recap

The Nationals crashed out of Group A without winning a single set as also-ran Singapore got the better of the PH spikers, 23-25, 21-25, 18-25, on Saturday at Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

With both teams knocked out of medal contention, the Nationals squandered their last opportunity to score a morale-boosting victory in the preliminaries before being relegated to the classification round.

Jade Disquitado paced the country in its third straight defeat with 15 points on 12 attacks, one block, and two aces.

Leo Ordiales also had a decent outing with nine markers on six attacks and three blocks, while national team vet Jau Umandal had eight points on seven attacks and one block.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ace spiker Ryan Wong led a commanding performance for the Singaporeans with 24 points built on 22 attacks, one block, and one ace.

As the fourth-seeded team in Group A, the Philippines will face Malaysia in the classification phase as the Nationals look to end their crestfallen tilt with a win on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. local time.