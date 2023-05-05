Pinoy spikers rue insufficient preparation time, tough bracket

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippine men’s volleyball team is sticking to the positives after falling out of medal contention at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

National coach Sergio Veloso said he feels the Pinoy spikers did well in the competition considering the limited time they had for the biennial competition, which included a training camp in Japan.

For one, Veloso said he was glad to see the team already executing tactics introduced only in the Japan camp.

“I’m happy because we only had 10 days in the camp in Japan,” said Veloso. “I introduced a lot of tactics… It’s more difficult (to execute) in the high level.”

Jau Umandal admitted preparation was not enough for the team, which was bracketed with defending champion Indonesia and bronze-medal winner Cambodia.

“Siyempre, mabigat agad. Nabigla kami. Pero ready naman kami. Pero back-to-back champions ‘yun,” said Umandal, the lone player from the 2019 team that bagged a silver medal in Manila.

“Kulang kami sa end game. Pagdating ng end game, nawawala kami. ‘Yung error namin, lumalabas sa end game,” said Umandal.

The Philippines bowed out of the medal hunt on Thursday when it lost to Cambodia, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17, before a capacity crowd at the National Olympic Stadium in Group A action.

Veloso felt the team even played better in its first match against defending champion Indonesia, which it lost, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23, than in the game against the hosts.

“I know it’s hard. We played Cambodia (bronze medal in Hanoi), you play at home, a lot of fans. I can see the team trying to play hard. Our team played better than (against Indonesia)," the Brazilian coach said.

"There’s a lot of pressure in their (Cambodia) serves but the guys continued to play. Our attack system need to work along with the high balls. There’s a lot of pressure. You receive all the time, double block, triple block. I know it’s hard,” said Veloso.

The Pinoy spikers will close the group stage against Singapore on Saturday.