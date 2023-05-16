Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, May 16
    PH cricket team lands second SEA Games silver in 10-a-side game

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    Philippine cricket team salvages a silver medal finish at the 32nd SEA Games.

    PHNOM PENH – The Philippine cricket team capped its 32nd Southeast Asian Games campaign on Tuesday with a silver in the women’s T10 at the AZ Cricket Field.

    The team lost to Thailand 11-13 in the final.

    The team is composed of Alex Bobbi Smith, April Rose Saquilon, Catherine Bagaoisan, Jennifer Alumbro, Jhon Kate Andreano, Joelle Galapin, Johannah McCall, Jonna Eguid, Riza Penalba, and Romela Osabel.

    It was still an excellent performance for the cricket team that made its SEA Games debut.

    The women’s 6-a-side team also captured a silver medal in cricket’s return to the biennial meet.

