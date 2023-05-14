PH arnis team off to solid start with golds from Soriano, Tolentino

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - The Philippine arnis team got off to a strong start in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games with two gold medals in the women’s full contact padded stick on Sunday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

Philippine arnis team results at 32nd SEA Games

Jedah Mae Soriano tabbed the lightweight title while Charlotte Ann Tolentino claimed the bantamweight gold at the beginning of the arnis competitions at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

The 23-year-old Soriano, born in San Carlos, Pangasinan, defeated Suon Heang Sela of Cambodia, 2-0, in the final, while the 26-year-old Tolentino from Dasmariñas, Cavite beat Moe Moe Aye of Myanmar, 2-0.

The team delivered early after the Filipino martial art was held for the first time outside the Philippines in the SEA Games.

It was Soriano’s second SEA Games gold after being one of the 14 gold medalists in arnis in 2019 held in Angeles City where the Asia Pacific College student competed at the lighter featherweight division.

Tolentino, a graduate of Cavite State University-Indang, is making her SEA Games debut.

Soriano and Tolentino admitted there was pressure since they were the two remaining Philippine competitors after their teammates lost in their bouts.

“Sobrang saya. ‘Yung pagod na naramdaman nung mga training namin, nabigyan ng wakas at nagka-gold medal,” said Soriano.

“Through the sacrifices ng buong team, sobrang sarap ng pakiramdam na nakapag-uwi kami ng gold,” Tolentino added.