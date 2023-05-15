De Brito wants to keep core of fourth-place SEA Games team intact

EVEN after the Philippines fell short of a podium finish in women's volleyball at the Southeast Asian Games for the fourth straight time, head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito is already setting his sights set on the long haul.

Reflecing on the Nationals' fourth-place finish in Cambodia, De Brito said there are a lot of positives to be taken from the campaign, especially the improvements the side made during the campaign.

To sustain these gains, the Brazilian coach said this team's core of players should be kept intact for future tournaments.

PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

“We need to be more consistent but as a matter of fact, we'd improved a lot — less errors, better receive, more block touches,” said de Brito.

“These players had such a hard time reaching their best level and it would be good if we keep a core from these players," he added.

The current core of the women's national volleyball team, which often changes from one competition to another, mainly hailed from six-time Premier Volleyball League champions Creamline Cool Smashers.

Among the chosen Creamline stars who also represented the country in the 2022 AVC Cup and Asean Grand Prix are Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Jia De Guzman, Michele Gumabao, Celine Domingo, and Kyla Atienza.

However, team captain Alyssa Valdez missed out on both stints due to dengue and was sparingly used in the 32nd SEA Games as she recovers from a knee injury.

For Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, increasing the national team's presence and experience in international tournaments is the only way forward.

“We will not stop, we will continue to work harder, and we’ll participate even more in the international arena," Suzara said.