    Tue, May 3
    SEA Games

    PH Team officials pay courtesy visit to Philippine Embassy in Vietnam

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Meynardo Montealegre with PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez and other Philippine team oficials.
    PHOTO: PSC

    CHEF de Mission Ramon Fernandez and other officials of the Philippine Team to the Southeast Asian Games paid a courtesy visit to Ambassador Meynardo Montealegre at the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam on Monday.

    Fernandez turned over the list of the members of the whole national delegation to the ambassador for their reference and to symbolize the delegation being in the care of the Philippine mission here in Vietnam.

    See Knott unable to defend SEA Games gold in Hanoi due to injury

    Philippine Sports Commission Deputy Executive Director for Finance and Administration Merlita Ibay and staff Maria Luisa Ner, Caroline Tobias, Michelle Balunan, Sharon Llameda and Malyn Bamba joined Fernandez at the embassy.

      Montealegre assured Fernandez that they are ready to support however they can, saying Team Philippines has a home in Hanoi. He added that the Filipino residents from as far as Ho chi Minh and Danang have been inquiring about stadium tickets to support the team. There are around 7000 documented Filipinos in Vietnam.

      Deputy Chefs de Mission Carl Sembrano and Pearl Managuelod joined the first part of the Delegation Registration Meetings for Team Philippines which started on Monday.

