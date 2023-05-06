PH team captures mixed team relay gold in aquathlon

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines garnered a gold medal in aquathlon with Matthew Hermosa, Kira Ellis, Erica Burgos, and Inaki Lorbes ruling their 32nd Southeast Asian Games relay event held at the Kep Town Beach.

Philippine aquathlon team wins gold

The Philippine team clocked one hour, nine minutes, and 57 seconds in the 500-meter swim, 2.5-kilometer run relay event.

Indonesia and Vietnam were the other podium finishers in aquathlon, part of the endurance race disciplines that also include triathlon and duathlon.

Andrew Remolino placed second for a silver medal in the men’s individual aquathlon event.

