PH men's volleyball team settles a score vs Singapore to finish fifth

THE Philippine men's volleyball team exacted sweet revenge on Singapore, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, to finish fifth in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Monday at the Olympic Complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Jayvee Sumagaysay's kill block sealed the win for the nationals against a gritty Singaporeans, who beat the Philippines via sweep during the group stage that hurt the latter's chance of progressing to the playoffs.

Singapore settled for sixth in the biennal meet.

Youngster Jade Disquitado continued his emergence, powering the offense highlighted by the match point off a crosscourt kill. Spikers' Turf MVP Jau Umandal chipped in crucial points as the men's team wrapped the match in four sets.

Steve Rotter provided the spark off the bench and helped the nationals pull away in the first two sets, while Lloyd Josafat scored back-to-back blocks to end the third set to complete the Philippines' comeback from a 13-17 deficit.

Host Cambodia, meanwhile, is through the gold medal match against reigning champion Indonesia.

Myanmar finished at seventh place after beating Malaysia in five sets, 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 18-25, 15-13 earlier in the day.